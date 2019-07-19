TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The full trailer for His Dark Materials is now online following its premiere at Comic-Con, and if you were hoping that the series would deliver when it came to spectacle, it appears as though that wish will be granted. The mega-budget TV show is an adaptation of the same book series that 2007’s The Golden Compass was based on. However, the modest box office and unenthusiastic reviews cancelled the future installments of what was intended to be a trilogy. HBO and BBC are hoping that their show will have a longer life, and are going out of their way to promote it as an event. It is set to arrive this fall.

His Dark Materials stars Dafne Keen, James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Adapting Philip Pullman’s award-winning trilogy of the same name, which is considered a modern masterpiece of imaginative fiction, the first season follows Lyra, a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world. Her search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children, and becomes a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust. As she journeys through the worlds, including our own, Lyra meets Will, a determined and courageous boy. Together, they encounter extraordinary beings and dangerous secrets, with the fate of both the living — and the dead — in their hands.