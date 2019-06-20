TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The teaser trailer for Trolls: World Tour is here, and you can check it out in the player above. The preview offers a first look at several of the sequel’s new characters, as well as providing a taste of what to expect from the film’s soundtrack. The original Trolls was a surprise critical and commercial hit back in 2016, and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song. Trolls: World Tour rocks movie theaters April 2020.

In an adventure that will take them well beyond what they’ve known before, Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) discover that they are but one of six different Troll tribes scattered over six different lands and devoted to six different kinds of music: Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop and Rock. Their world is about to get a lot bigger and a whole lot louder.

A member of hard-rock royalty, Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom), aided by her father King Thrash (Ozzy Osbourne), wants to destroy all other kinds of music to let rock reign supreme. With the fate of the world at stake, Poppy and Branch, along with their friends — Biggie (James Corden), Chenille (Caroline Hjelt), Satin (Aino Jawo), Cooper (Ron Funches) and Guy Diamond (Kunal Nayyar) — set out to visit all the other lands to unify the Trolls in harmony against Barb, who’s looking to upstage them all.