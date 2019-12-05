TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Disney launched the full trailer for their upcoming live-action remake of Mulan today, but unlike some of the studio’s other recent reboots, this one doesn’t look very similar to its animated predecessor. It’s already been reported that this film won’t include Mushu, Shang, or the songs from the 1998 version, but this new preview also hints at a take that’s a lot more action-heavy…and includes a shape-shifting witch who Mulan apparently has to fight. Mulan opens everywhere in March.

When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.