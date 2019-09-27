TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The final trailer for Blue Sky Studios’s Spies in Disguise is now online, and you can check it out in the player above. The film marks the first movie to come from the animation company since the Disney acquisition of 20th Century Fox. The James Bond-style action comedy arrives in theaters everywhere Christmas Day.

Super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is … not. But when events take an unexpected turn, this unlikely duo are forced to team up for the ultimate mission that will require an almost impossible disguise – transforming Lance into the brave, fierce, majestic… pigeon. Walter and Lance suddenly have to work as a team, or the whole world is in peril.