A new preview for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was shown at the Disney D23 fan convention this weekend, but it’s now online for everyone, and you can check it out in the player above. Though it doesn’t reveal much about the plot (no surprise there), it does feature a ton of new footage, including lots of lightsaber battles and the potential tease of “Darth Rey.” The Rise of Skywalker opens everywhere December 20th.