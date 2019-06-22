TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The first trailer for Arctic Dogs premiered in theaters before Toy Story 4 this weekend, and it’s now available online. From an animation standpoint, many might say this looks budgeted in a Norm of the North kind of way, but hey, it has John Cleese as a Bond villain walrus, so that’s something at least. Arctic Dogs opens this November.

Swifty the Arctic fox works in the mail room of the Arctic Blast Delivery Service but dreams of one day becoming a Top Dog (the Arctic’s star husky couriers). To prove himself worthy of the Top Dog role, Swifty secretly commandeers one of the sleds and delivers a package to a mysterious location. He stumbles upon a secret fortress where he comes face to face with Otto Von Walrus, a blubbery evil genius who walks around on mechanical legs and commands a loyal army of oddly polite puffin henchmen. Swifty soon discovers Von Walrus’ plan to melt the polar ice caps and flood the world in order to reign supreme. Now, Swifty has to enlist the help of his friends: PB, a concerned polar bear, Lemmy, a scatterbrained albatross, Bertha and Leopold, two conspiracy theorist otters and Jade, a worldly fox. This ragtag group of Arctic misfits has to band together to stop Von Walrus’ sinister plans and save the day.