UA/MGM’s The Addams Family opens today in 4,007 theatres according to Box Office Mojo. The critics are calling the film altogether ooky, with a 33% score at Rotten Tomatoes. Their consensus: “The Addams Family’s starry voice cast and eye-catching animation aren’t enough to outweigh its saccharine handling of the delightfully dark source material”. BOM still projects a strong second place opening weekend with $29 million.