The Comic-Con trailer forĀ She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is now online, and can be checked out in the player above. Well-received by both critics and longtime fans of the franchise, the series returns to Netflix on August 2nd.

Adora, Glimmer, and Bow embark on a journey of discovery that leads them to the desolate Crimson Waste. Meanwhile, Hordak and Entrapta push Catra aside while they conjure up a master plan that only The Princess Alliance can stop.