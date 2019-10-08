TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The full trailer for Netflix’s Klaus is now online, and you can check it out in the player above. The movie is earning a fair amount of buzz for its unique animation style, which looks similar to the “hand-drawn meets computer-generated” appearance of the “Steadfast Tin Soldier” sequence in Fantasia 2000. The film will launch in select theaters November 8th (most likely to ensure it’s eligible for Oscar nominations) before settling in on their streaming service the following week.

When Jesper (Jason Schwartzman) distinguishes himself as the postal academy’s worst student, he is stationed on a frozen island above the Arctic Circle, where the feuding locals hardly exchange words let alone letters. Jesper is about to give up when he finds an ally in local teacher Alva (Rashida Jones), and discovers Klaus (Oscar® winner J.K. Simmons), a mysterious carpenter who lives alone in a cabin full of handmade toys. These unlikely friendships return laughter to Smeerensburg, forging a new legacy of generous neighbors, magical lore and stockings hung by the chimney with care. An animated holiday comedy directed by Despicable Me co-creator Sergio Pablos, Klaus co-stars Joan Cusack, Will Sasso and Norm Macdonald.