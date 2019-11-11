TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Warner Bros. has launched the first teaser trailer to Scoob!, the theatrical animated reboot of the Scooby-Doo franchise. While the film’s primary plot has presently been kept under wraps, the teaser shows that the film will include how Shaggy and Scooby met as well as how the Mystery, Inc. team came together for the first time.

Scoob! will be directed by Tony Cervone and feature the voice talents of Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo, Will Forte as Shaggy Rogers, Zac Efron as Fred Jones, Gina Rodriguez as Velma Dinkley, Amanda Seyfried as Daphne Blake, and Iain Armitage as young Shaggy. Scoob! is scheduled to haunt theaters in Summer 2020.