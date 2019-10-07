TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

If you’ve been missing Rick & Morty, you’ll be relieved to find out that they’ll be back very soon…even if it’s for a short while. Adult Swim just released the trailer for Season 4, and it’s exactly as demented as fans of the series would expect (it’s also NSFW, so viewer discretion is advised). But with the preview comes the news that Season 4 will consist of only five episodes, which will be begin airing on November 10th. Not to worry, though, as there’s still plenty of Rick & Morty to come, thanks to an absolutely massive 70-episode order Adult Swim made for the series last year.