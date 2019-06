TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Pixar has just announced via Facebook the title for their big 2020 summer movie Soul. The film “will take you on a journey from the streets of New York City to the cosmic realms to discover the answers to life’s most important questions.” It is unknown if the announcement today is a sign that a teaser will be attached to Toy Story 4 or not.

Directed by Pete Docter (Inside Out), Soul will be part of a busy year for Pixar, with Onward also set to open next year. Soul opens June 19th, 2020.