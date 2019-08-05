TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

A brand new poster for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil has been revealed, and you can check it out below. The original Maleficent was a bigger hit than many anticipated following a somewhat rocky production history which involved a director switch at the last minute. No such drama has been reported for the sequel–which was originally slated for release next summer–and will hit theaters this October.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is a fantasy adventure that continues to explore the complex relationship between the horned fairy and the soon to be Queen as they form new alliances and face new adversaries in their struggle to protect the moors and the magical creatures that reside within.