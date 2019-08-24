TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Disney had their major presentation at the Disney D23 fan convention today, promoting a good number of the blockbusters they have coming over the next few years. Among them, of course, was Frozen II, which concluded the panel. Not too much was revealed about the sequel (which Disney has chosen to keep mostly top secret for now), but they did announce who Westworld’s Evan Rachel Wood will be voicing: Elsa and Anna’s mother. Those who have seen Frozen, of course, will know that she was presumed dead after her ship sank at sea, but with a big name like Wood playing her, it’s possible the character might still be alive. Also announced was that Sterling K. Brown will be playing a new character named Lt. Matthias. You can check out two new images from the much-anticipated movie below, as well as a poster which was given out to fans present. Frozen II arrives November 22nd.

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen II, she must hope they are enough.