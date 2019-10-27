TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Earlier this year, a teaser trailer for the upcoming live-action Sonic the Hedgehog was released, with many fans of the video game crying foul over the title character having teeth. Fairly or not, the studio responded to the backlash, and announced they would change the look of the speedy hero, resulting in a release date delay.

Now we may have our first “official” look at Sonic’s new design thanks to a leaked image of a theater display. Posted by the fan Twitter page “Tails Channel,” if this is in fact the design he’ll have in the movie, a lot of Sonic nuts are probably going to be a lot happier now. In any case, Sonic the Hedgehog zooms into theaters February 2020.

Breaking: A #SonicMovie standee featuring a newly redesigned Sonic was spotted at a undetermined location. This story is developing. #SonicNews pic.twitter.com/ymcgSYjg4a — Tails' Channel – Celebrating 11 Years! (@TailsChannel) October 27, 2019

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.