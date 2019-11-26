TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

A new international trailer for Pixar’s Onward is now online, and you can check it out in the player above. The preview features a ton of new footage (including mermaids), so watch at your risk in terms of spoilers. Onward goes onward next spring.

Set in a suburban fantasy world, Disney and Pixar’s Onward introduces two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there. Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new original feature film is directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae—the team behind Monsters University. Onward releases in theaters on March 6, 2020.