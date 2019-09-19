TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

A pair of international posters for Frozen II have been revealed via the IMP Awards, and you can check them out below. Both posters feature previously unseen artwork. Frozen II arrives in theaters November 22nd.

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen II, she must hope they are enough.



