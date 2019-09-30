TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

A “special look” at a song from Frozen II has been released online, and can be viewed in the player above (fair warning that it may or may not contain plot spoilers). Also revealed was a brand new poster for the film, which shows a strange lack of smiles for a Disney movie, as Anna and Elsa both appear to be in a pretty bad mood over something. Frozen II opens everywhere November 22nd.

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen II, she must hope they are enough.