A brand new poster for Frozen II is now online, and you can check it out below. In addition, a brand new trailer is set to premiere during Good Morning America tomorrow morning. A hotly anticipated release, Frozen II cools off movie theaters this holiday season.

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen II, she must hope they are enough.