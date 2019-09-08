TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Disney Publishing has revealed some new artwork for Frozen II via some new book covers, and you can check them out below. One of them–Forest of Shadows–will serve as a children’s-length novel leading up to the events of the sequel. Frozen II arrives everywhere November 22nd.

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen II, she must hope they are enough.