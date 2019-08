TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The full trailer for The Dark Crystal prequel series Age of Resistance is now online, and it’s absolutely loaded with dazzling visuals to get fans of the franchise excited. From the Jim Henson Company and director Louis Leterrier (The Incredible Hulk) , it arrives on Netflix August 30th.

Light the fires of resistance! Join Deet, Rian and Brea on an epic quest to find hope in darkness, save Thra, and reveal their destiny. Nothing will ever be the same.