It was a big night for news from Marvel tonight, as not only did they announce that Avengers: Endgame will become the biggest movie of all time worldwide, but they also officially revealed several of their upcoming movies at Comic-Con.

Phase Four will kick off with the release of Black Widow on May 1st, 2020. The film is reported to take place before the events of Infinity War and Endgame, and will explore the character’s mysterious past (which may or may not involve her history before she joined S.H.I.E.L.D.) She will also “wipe the red from her ledger” as she teams up with/fights against various new characters. As an aside, it marks Marvel’s second film with a female lead.

Also in 2020 will be The Eternals. Centered around two lines of immortal beings who are at constant war with each other, the movie has an absolutely astounding cast, lead by Angelina Jolie. Also worth noting is that in the comics, Thanos has a connection to these characters. Does that mean we haven’t seen the last of the Mad Titan? Time will tell.

In 2021, Phase Four will continue with the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (and that’s not even the longest title they announced tonight), centered around Marvel’s “master of kung fu” superhero. The film will also mark the first MCU film to have an Asian lead, and be something of a genre-blender as it combines magic with martial arts.

Summer will begin in 2021 with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which sees Benedict Cumberbatch’s sorcerer supreme return to the spotlight. In addition to its Strange title, the movie is reported to also be “the first scary MCU film.” Scarlet Witch will also be involved. Curiously, Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Karl Mordo wasn’t officially announced, but given the end credits stinger from the first Doctor Strange, he will almost certainly be in it.

Finally, the fourth Thor film was officially given the title of Love and Thunder, which will see Natalie Portman return as Jane Foster…and Female Thor! This news might be surprising to some given she had been pretty vocal about being “done” with Marvel, though the fact that she had a cameo in Avengers: Endgame hinted that she was okay with coming back to the franchise. In the comics, Jane Foster becomes Thor after she is stricken with a deadly illness. It remains to be seen how the movie will handle her transformation. Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters November 2021.

Also confirmed during the evening was that Captain Marvel and Black Panther sequels were both in the works, along with hints regarding a brand new Fantastic Four movie (and, presumably, a new cast as well). Lastly, Marvel revealed that Blade will join the MCU with Green Book’s Mahershala Ali as the vampire hunter. However, it was not announced if he would be starring in a film or an upcoming Disney+ TV series.

There could perhaps be even more Marvel news headed our way in a few weeks during the upcoming Disney D23 Convention, which has previewed content from the studio in the past.