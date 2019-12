TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

A brand new trailer for Onward is now online, and can be checked out in the player above. The preview will play with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in theaters this weekend. Onward goes fourth onto the big screen in March.

Set in a suburban fantasy world, Disney and Pixar’s Onward introduces two teenage elf brothers (voices of Chris Pratt and Tom Holland) who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there.