TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

As shared by Disney producer Don Hahn on his Facebook page, the Japanese poster for Frozen II┬áhas been released. Though simple in its design, it nonetheless includes a hint to what the highly-anticipated film could be about, which Disney has been keeping quiet about even after the release of the teaser trailer in February. The Japanese text roughly translate to “Why was Elsa given powers?” The sequel to the highest grossing animated feature of all-time world-wide will “Let It Go” this November.