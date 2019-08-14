TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The new trailer for the second season of Star Wars Resistance is now online, and can be checked out in the player above. The episodes this season will serve as something as a prequel for The Rise of Skywalker this Christmas, as the series will build up to the events leading up to that film. Somewhat surprisingly, it will also be the show’s final season, even though it premiered only last year. It’s possible this is being done as Disney wants to focus on their streaming service for all Star Wars-related television content in the future. In any case, Star Wars Resistance returns to Disney Channel this October.