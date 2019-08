TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Even though there’s already been two live-action 101 Dalmatians movies starring Glenn Close, we have another of them down the road, this time in the form of a prequel. Cruella will feature Emma Stone as a younger version of the titular character, and you can check out your first look at her in the role below (along with Horace and Jasper). Cruella opens May 2021.