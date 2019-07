TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

A brand new trailer for Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon is now online, and you can check it out in the player above. In addition to including a ton of new footage, it also includes a song from the film’s soundtrack. Farmageddon arrives on earth in the states December 13th.

When an alien with amazing powers crash-lands near Mossy Bottom Farm, Shaun the Sheep goes on a mission to shepherd the intergalactic visitor home before a sinister organization can capture her.