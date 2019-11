TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Disney’s Frozen II opens today in 4,440 theatres according to The Numbers. While not as big a hit with the critics as the original, the film is still safely Fresh according to Rotten Tomatoes with 77%. Their consensus: “Frozen II can’t quite recapture the showstopping feel of its predecessor, but it remains a dazzling adventure into the unknown.” Expect an easy opening weekend win, and a huge box office take. The Numbers predicts $125 million while Box Office Mojo says $120 million.