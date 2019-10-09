TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Box Office Mojo is reporting that Frozen II has been rated ‘PG’ for “action/peril and some thematic elements.” This fell in line with where expectations had it, as the original Frozen received the exact same rating back in 2013 (of course, many also argued that it could’ve been rated ‘G’ without raising any objections). So far, the only major animated release of 2019 to get a ‘G’ rating has been Toy Story 4. Frozen II opens everywhere November 22nd.

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen II, she must hope they are enough.