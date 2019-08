TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic is rapidly approaching the end of its run, and Hasbro has released a new trailer for the final episodes of the series, which you can check out in the player above. Now in its ninth season, Friendship is Magic proved to be an unexpected breakout hit, with a massive fan base of both kids and adults backing it up since its premiere in 2010. The show returns to television tomorrow on Discovery Family.