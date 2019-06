TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Following the release of a trailer earlier this week, a brand new (and rather pretty) poster for Frozen II is now online, and you can check it out below. The sequel opens everywhere November 22nd.

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen II, she must hope they are enough.