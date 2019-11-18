TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The final trailer for Blue Sky’s Spies in Disguise is now online, and can be checked out in the player above. The Will Smith action comedy arrives everywhere Christmas Day.

Super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is … not. But when events take an unexpected turn, this unlikely duo are forced to team up for the ultimate mission that will require an almost impossible disguise – transforming Lance into the brave, fierce, majestic… pigeon. Walter and Lance suddenly have to work as a team, or the whole world is in peril.