The first trailer for Disney+’s live-action Lady & the Tramp remake is now online, and you can check it out in the player above. The film is part of an absolutely massive amount of new content that the studio will have available when their streaming service launches. It is set to premiere this November.

In Disney+’s Lady and the Tramp, a timeless re-telling of the 1955 animated classic, a pampered house dog and a tough but lovable stray embark on an unexpected adventure and, despite their differences, grow closer and come to understand the value of home.