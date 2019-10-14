TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

A brand new international trailer for Frozen II is now online, and can be viewed in the player above. Be warned that international trailers tend to be far more heavy on spoilers than their domestic counterparts, so watch at your own risk. The anticipated release arrives everywhere November 22nd.

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen II, she must hope they are enough.