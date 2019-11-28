TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

You may not have thought you wanted an Xfinity commercial starring Steven Spielberg’s E.T., but darn it, once you watch it, you may found it’s made your Thanksgiving a little brighter. In the extended ad which plays like a mini-sequel to the movie, E.T. returns to be reunited with his best friend Elliot, who is now all grown up with children of his own. Yes, he uses some Comcast gadgets before it’s over (it is a commercial), but most fans are probably going to warm up to this story very quickly. especially with some whiz-bang special effects to bring E.T. back to life.