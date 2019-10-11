TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The first trailer for Disney’s Jungle Cruise is now online, and you can check it out in the player above. In addition, a new poster for the film has also been revealed. Originally set to come out this month, Jungle Cruise splashes into theaters July 24th.

Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s JUNGLE CRUISE is an adventure-filled, Amazon-jungle expedition starring Dwayne Johnson as the charismatic riverboat captain and Emily Blunt as a determined explorer on a research mission. Also starring in the film are Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti.