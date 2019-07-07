TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Disney has launched the teaser trailer to the live-action re-imagining of their animated classic Mulan, which can be viewed above. The live-action film will use the animated feature as a template while setting its own narrative path with new characters developed specifically for the film. It will be directed by Niki Caro and stars Liu Yifei in the title role along with Donnie Yen, Yoson An, Gong Li, Jason Scott Lee, Tzi Ma, and Jet Li as The Emperor. Mulan will “Bring Honor To Us All” March 27, 2020.