Not content with just the Mulan teaser trailer, Disney has launched a full trailer to Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, which can be viewed above. Set five years after the blockbuster original re-imagining of Sleeping Beauty through the perspective of its antagonist, the sequel continues to explore Maleficent’s complex relationship with Princess Aurora ahead of the latter’s impending marriage to Prince Phillip and its impact on the continuing conflict between humans and the magical creatures of the Moors.

In addition to starring as the title character once again, Angelina Jolie will now also be serving as producer alongside Joe Roth and Duncan Henderson. The sequel will be directed by Joachim Rønning and will also see the return of Elle Fanning as Aurora with new cast members including Michelle Pfeiffer as Phillip’s mother Queen Ingrith and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil will cast its spell on audiences October 18.