The new Sonic the Hedgehog trailer is now online, officially revealing the new design for its lead character following Paramount’s announcement that they were changing it after last spring’s teaser trailer was met with very “outspoken” fan backlash. All things considered, he looks a lot more like how video game players would expect him to look now (though he still has teeth. Sorry?). Sonic zooms into theaters this February.

Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.