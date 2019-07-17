TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The first trailer for Snoopy in Space is now online as part of the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. The series will premiere as part of the new Apple TV+ streaming service later this year. In 2018, it was announced that Apple, Peanuts and DHX Media would be collaborating on a number of new video projects. DHX Media is perhaps best known for My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic.

In the past, all Peanuts TV specials following the death of Charles Schulz had to be based directly off of comic strips written by him, but that changed with the release of The Peanuts Movie in 2015 (which allowed for Charlie Brown to–gasp!–actually get the girl at the end of the film). Similarly, Snoopy in Space will also be a brand new story.

Snoopy in Space follows Snoopy as his dreams of being an astronaut become a reality when he and Woodstock tag along with the Peanuts gang on a field trip to NASA and are chosen for an elite mission into space. As Snoopy and Woodstock fulfill their dreams of astronaut training and space travel, Charlie Brown and the gang assist their friends from mission control.

