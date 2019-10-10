TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Disney and Pixar have launched the latest trailer to the upcoming animated fantasy feature Onward, which can be seen above. The trailer fleshes out the core story of teenage elf brothers Ian and Barley Lightfoot venturing to use the dying art of magic to spend one day with their late father. The film will be directed by Dan Scanlon and feature the voice talents of Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Octavia Spencer. Onward will embark on its quest on March 6, 2020.