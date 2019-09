TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Dreamworks’ Abominable opens in 4,242 theatres today according to Box Office Mojo. The film is doing well with the critics, earning a 76% rating at Rotten Tomatoes. Their consensus: “Working with admittedly familiar ingredients, Abominable offers audiences a beautifully animated and overall engaging adventure that the whole family can enjoy”. BOM projects a first place opening weekend with $18 million.