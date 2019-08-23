TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

A first teaser for The Mandalorian is now online, and it’s pretty cool, filled with exactly the kind of goodies that fans want for Star Wars by now. It focuses on a bounty hunter going on a dangerous adventures after the events of Return of the Jedi (of course, there’s also a chance that the “new warrior” is actually Boba Fett himself). The series is part of an absolutely massive amount of new content which will be available on Disney’s streaming service this fall. It is set to premiere this November.

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.