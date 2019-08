TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

“Goooood….gooood…” A new poster for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiered at the Disney D23 fan convention today, and it showcases the film’s return of the franchise’s biggest villain: Emperor Palpatine. How exactly he returns has yet to be revealed, naturally, though reports indicate “the crowd went nuts” when he made a brief appearance during footage shown today. You can check out the new poster below, and see The Rise of Skywalker in theaters December 2oth.