Disney and Pixar have launched the teaser trailer for the next Pete Docter feature, Soul. Middle school teacher Joe Gardner finally has the opportunity to fulfill a life-long dream to perform jazz at the famed Half Note Club. He suddenly gets into an accident that causes his soul to be separated from his body and finds himself at “You Seminar”, where souls are nurtured and developed before being placed into newborn children. To get back to his body before its too late, Joe must work with 22, a soul with a dim view on life.

Soul is the first feature directed by Pete Docter since he became chief creative offer of Pixar. The cast features Jamie Foxx as Joe Gardner, Tina Fey as 22, Questlove, Phylicia Rashad, and Daveed Diggs. Soul will boogie woogie into theaters in June 2020.