The nominees for the 71st Emmy Awards have been announced. The animation-related categories follow. Winners will be announced September 22, 2019 on Fox.
Outstanding Animated Program
Big Mouth
Bob’s Burgers
BoJack Horseman
Come Along With Me (Adventure Time)
The Simpsons
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Love, Death & Robots
Robot Chicken
SpongeBob SquarePants
Steven Universe
Teen Titans Go!
Outstanding Children’s Program
Carmen Sandiego
A Series Of Unfortunate Events
Song Of Parkland
Star Wars Resistance
When You Wish Upon A Pickle: A Sesame Street Special
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Kevin Michael Richardson, F Is For Family
Seth MacFarlane, Family Guy
Alex Borstein, Family Guy
Hank Azaria, The Simpsons
Eric Jacobson, When You Wish Upon A Pickle: A Sesame Street Special
Outstanding Special Visual Effects
Game Of Thrones
The Man In The High Castle
The Orville
Star Trek: Discovery
The Umbrella Academy
Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Supporting Role
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Deadwood
Escape At Dannemora
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan