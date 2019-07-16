TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The nominees for the 71st Emmy Awards have been announced. The animation-related categories follow. Winners will be announced September 22, 2019 on Fox.

Outstanding Animated Program

Big Mouth

Bob’s Burgers

BoJack Horseman

Come Along With Me (Adventure Time)

The Simpsons

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

Love, Death & Robots

Robot Chicken

SpongeBob SquarePants

Steven Universe

Teen Titans Go!

Outstanding Children’s Program

Carmen Sandiego

A Series Of Unfortunate Events

Song Of Parkland

Star Wars Resistance

When You Wish Upon A Pickle: A Sesame Street Special

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Kevin Michael Richardson, F Is For Family

Seth MacFarlane, Family Guy

Alex Borstein, Family Guy

Hank Azaria, The Simpsons

Eric Jacobson, When You Wish Upon A Pickle: A Sesame Street Special

Outstanding Special Visual Effects

Game Of Thrones

The Man In The High Castle

The Orville

Star Trek: Discovery

The Umbrella Academy

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Supporting Role

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Deadwood

Escape At Dannemora

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan