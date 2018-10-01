AV Interactive: Peanuts Productions

The holiday season starts this week and you know what that means! Three popularTV specials over the next two months!

Charles Schulz' comic strip began in 1950 and ran for an incredible 50 years. In between, the characters were seen in all sorts of other places – including movies, tv specials, stage plays, advertising, merchandise, and Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons. Even NASA got in on the action! Most people know the command module that carried the Apollo 11 astronauts to the moon was named Columbia and the lunar module that landed there was named Eagle. But on the final dress rehearsal for that landing with Apollo 10 they were named Charlie Brown and Snoopy!

How well do you remember some of the Peanuts productions of the past? Below are three movies, four tv shows, and a musical based on the franchise listed in alphabetical order. Drag and drop the tiles to arrange them in the order in which they were released (a guide to the correct years is in the center). Click the "Check answers" button to see how many you have correct. Keep playing until you have all eight in order!