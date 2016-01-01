The AV Readers' Choice Poll - Best Animated Feature Film of 2016

Critics, the Academy, Hollywood guilds, and even the Animated Views staff are rendering their judgment on the top films of the year. But now it's your turn! Which of the thirty listed below is the best animated film of 2016?

Click the posters of your first, second, and third choices (in that order) then hit the SUBMIT button. Click the CLEAR button to change your selections and start over. Only one vote per household please. We'll tally up all the numbers and reveal your choice in our upcoming Best of 2016 article.