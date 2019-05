TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Disney and Pixar have launched the first teaser trailer to the upcoming animated feature Onward, which can be seen above. Set within a suburban fantasy world where unicorns are pests and gnomes mow the lawn, two elven brothers set off to see if magic still exists. Directed by Dan Scanlon, the voice cast features Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia-Louis Dreyfus, and Octavia Spencer. Onward is scheduled to cast its spell on audiences in Spring 2020.