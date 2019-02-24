TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

A new TV spot for The Lion King premiered during the Oscar broadcast on ABC, and you can check it out in the player above. In addition, Disney has released a pretty gorgeous new poster for the movie as well. The Lion King roars into theaters this July.

Director Jon Favreau’s all-new The Lion King journeys to the African savanna where a future king is born. Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother—and former heir to the throne—has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his.